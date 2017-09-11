Florida evacuees camp at Lake Guntersville State Park to avoid hurricane

Not everyone evacuating from Florida is in a motel. Some people are riding out the storm and camping in Marshall County.

Several families found refuge at Lake Guntersville State Park, but one family said when they saw the hurricane coming toward their town near Tampa, they were getting out.

"It's our hurricane vacation," said Pat Conkling.

For Conkling and her family, their adventure to Lake Guntersville State Park began Friday morning thanks to then-Category 5 Hurricane Irma.

"We knew we were going north. Yeah, and we just said, well, we just picked Alabama,” said Conkling.

Conkling said there was bumper to bumper traffic on Interstate 10 getting here. It's their first time coming to northeast Alabama and their first time dealing with having to evacuate from their home to flee a hurricane.

"Hectic. At our age, it's hectic," said Conkling.

"Awe, stressful. Yep," said Conkling's sister, Bonnie Fish.

Fish agrees. She's already been checking with people back home in Spring Hill if her home is still in one piece.

"He said that there was trees down and maybe a few carports that were ripped off, but otherwise no major damage," said Fish.

While the family is looking forward to getting home, they do say the hospitality has been generous.

"They delivered pizzas last night out here to us," said Fish.

The family said they'll be leaving to go back to Florida Tuesday morning.

