Florida evacuees camp at Lake Guntersville State Park to avoid hurricane

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.More >>
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
A 10-year-old boy critically hurt in a car crash his father fled, leaving him behind, has died.More >>
A 10-year-old boy critically hurt in a car crash his father fled, leaving him behind, has died.More >>
The Cessna resembled a bird trying to land in the tree, but vaulted through the top of the tree and fell to the pavement on Monday morning.More >>
The Cessna resembled a bird trying to land in the tree, but vaulted through the top of the tree and fell to the pavement on Monday morning.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>