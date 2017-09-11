Madison City Fire & Police Honor Guard host 9/11 ceremony

On Monday morning, the Madison City Fire and Police Honor Guard hosted their annual ceremony honoring the memory of the fallen First Responders, volunteers and civilians in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The ceremony took place at the Madison Fire Rescue Station on Hughes Rd.

Participants were asked to arrive promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The ceremony began just before 7:46 a.m. to represent the time the first plane struck the North Tower.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48