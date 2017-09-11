Irma causing delays, cancellations at Huntsville International Airport

Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.More >>
Irma has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Florida toward southern Georgia.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced state offices and buildings in the following counties will be closed Monday.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced state offices and buildings in the following counties will be closed Monday.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
Equifax breach sows chaos among 143M Americans.More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>
As Irma approaches, the offshore winds, moving counter-clockwise, push the water out of the Sarasota region. At the tail end of the storm, the onshore winds will push the water back at the area..More >>