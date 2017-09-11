Irma causing delays, cancellations at Huntsville International Airport

As the remnants of Hurricane Irma continue to make their way north, air travel to and from Huntsville International Airport is being seriously impacted.

A number of flights have already been delayed and canceled, with more possibly to come.

Before you head out to the airport, be sure to check the status of your flight.

