Floridians exploring Huntsville as they wait for Irma to pass

Due to the threat of heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Irma, many schools in the Tennessee Valley are closed or dismissing early. This list will be updated as more closings come in.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced state offices and buildings in the following counties will be closed Monday.More >>
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.More >>
Nancy Neal and her three children fled Clearwater, Florida when Hurricane Irma's projected path did not include a direct hit there. That has changed.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
What was supposed to be a perfect week turned into a disaster for Tammy Bourg and her family.More >>
If you have information on the whereabouts of Margaux Huff or have any idea who the male subjects could be, please contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
