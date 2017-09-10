Floridians exploring Huntsville as they wait for Irma to pass

Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.

"We want to bring the kids to this place so we decided while we are here, let's go visit the most important areas of Alabama," said Jorge Monroy from Davenport, Florida.

They, like so many other Floridians jumped in their car and made the long trip North. As people wait out the storm to pass, they pass the time by exploring what Huntsville has to offer.

"It was awesome, really awesome,” said George Monroy about the Space and Rocket Center.

Cristian and his sister, Martha Chavez, said this is their first time in the state.

“We’ve had fun. The weather is nice,” said Martha Chavez of Tampa, Florida. "Hopefully, when we go back everything will be OK, our house will still be standing and we'll unite with friends we had to leave because some people stayed.”

"Back in Florida, we've gone to the Kennedy Space Center and I've been interested in rockets and stuff and I want to be an engineer when I grow up and this interested me,” said Cristian Chavez of Tampa, Florida.

Although they are worried on what might be left at home, they're glad for the time together.

"Our priority was our family. Thankfully, we are all together, and we left and we are safe, alive so it will be fine," Martha said.

The families from Florida who visited Sunday were told that their kids would be able to go to Space Camp for a day for free.

