FIRST ALERT: Schools closings & early dismissals ahead of Irma

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Early Dismissals: 

Jackson County Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday

CLOSED: 

Etowah County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Alabama State University closed Monday and Tuesday 

Albertville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Jackson County Schools closed Tuesday 

Morgan County Schools closed Monday 

Boaz City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Decatur City Schools closed Monday (No determination made on Tuesday) 

Child Care Network in Huntsville closed Monday 

