FIRST ALERT: School closings & early dismissals ahead of Irma

Early Dismissals:

Cornerstone Christian Academy dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday

DeKalb County Schools dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday

Fort Payne City Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday

Jackson County Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday

Scottsboro City elementary schools dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday, secondary schools dismissing at noon

CLOSED:

Alabama State University closed Monday and Tuesday

Albertville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Arab City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Boaz City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Byrd's Playhouse & Christian Learning Center closed Monday

Calhoun Community College all campuses closed Monday

Child Care Network in Huntsville closed Monday

Cornerstone Christian Academy closed Tuesday

Cullman County Schools closed Monday

Decatur City Schools closed Monday (No determination made on Tuesday)

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy closed Monday

DeKalb County Schools closed Tuesday

Drake State Community and Technical College closed Monday

Fort Payne City Schools closed Tuesday

Gadsden State Community College (all campuses) closed Monday

Grace Lutheran closed Monday

Guntersville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Hartselle City Schools closed Monday

Haleyville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Huntsville City Schools closed Monday

Etowah County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Jackson County Schools closed Tuesday

Just 4 The Kids Daycare closed Monday

Kids Kastle Learning Center in Hartselle closed Monday

Lincoln Academy closed Monday

Madison City Schools closed on Monday

Madison County Schools closed on Monday

Marshall County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Morgan County Schools closed Monday

Northeast Alabama Community College closing at noon Monday, closed Tuesday

North Alabama School for Certified Nursing closed Monday and Tuesday

Primrose School of Madison closed Monday

Scottsboro City Schools closed on Tuesday

Snead State Community College closed Monday and Tuesday (employees will report for work as usual on Monday, but the college will close at noon and Tuesday is a full day off)

Wallace State Community college closed Monday

Valley Fellowship Christian Academy closed Monday

Businesses impacted:

Madison County Department of Human Resources closed Monday

Pilgrims in Guntersville has adjusted hours: Monday 1st shift is normal, second shift will not work. On Tuesday, 1st shift has a three-hour delay, second shift is normal

