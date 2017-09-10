FIRST ALERT: Closings & early dismissals due to Irma

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: NWS cancels tropical storm warning for Northern AL
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
Alabama A&M University closed Monday (dining halls open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Alabama State University closed Monday and Tuesday
Albertville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Arab City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Boaz City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Byrd's Playhouse & Christian Learning Center closed Monday
Calhoun Community College all campuses closed Monday
Child Care Network in Huntsville closed Monday
Children's First Christian Academy in Madison closed
Cornerstone Christian Academy closed Tuesday
Country Day School closed Tuesday
Cullman County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Decatur City Schools closed Monday (No determination made on Tuesday)
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy closed Monday
DeKalb County Schools closed Tuesday
Drake State Community and Technical College closed Monday
Fort Payne City Schools closed Tuesday
Franklin County Schools closed Tuesday
Gadsden State Community College (all campuses) closed Monday
Grace Lutheran closed Monday
Guntersville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Hartselle City Schools closed Monday
Haleyville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Huntsville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Etowah County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Jackson County Schools closed Tuesday
Just 4 The Kids Daycare closed Monday
Kids Kastle Learning Center in Hartselle closed Monday
Lincoln Academy closed Monday and Tuesday
Madison Academy closed Monday
Madison City Schools closed Monday
Madison County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Marshall County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday
Morgan County Schools closed Monday
Northeast Alabama Community College closing at noon Monday, closed Tuesday
North Alabama School for Certified Nursing closed Monday and Tuesday
Primrose School of Madison closed Monday
Randolph School closed Monday
Scottsboro City Schools closed on Tuesday
Snead State Community College closed Monday and Tuesday (employees will report for work as usual on Monday, but the college will close at noon and Tuesday is a full day off)
Wallace State Community college closed Monday
Valley Fellowship Christian Academy closed Monday
BUSINESSES IMPACTED:
Madison County Department of Human Resources closed Monday
Marshall Space Flight Center closed Tuesday
Pilgrims in Guntersville has adjusted hours: Monday 1st shift is normal, second shift will not work. On Tuesday, 1st shift has a three-hour delay, second shift is normal
Pagano Gym closing at 1 p.m. Monday
Redstone Arsenal closed Tuesday
U.S. Space & Rocket Center closing at 2 p.m.
