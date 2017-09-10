FIRST ALERT: Closings & early dismissals ahead of Irma - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT: Closings & early dismissals ahead of Irma

Early Dismissals: 

Cornerstone Christian Academy dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday 

DeKalb County Schools dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday 

Fort Payne City Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday 

Jackson County Schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Monday

CLOSED: 

Alabama State University closed Monday and Tuesday 

Albertville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Arab City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Boaz City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Child Care Network in Huntsville closed Monday 

Cornerstone Christian Academy closed Tuesday 

Cullman County Schools closed Monday 

Decatur City Schools closed Monday (No determination made on Tuesday) 

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy closed Monday 

DeKalb County Schools closed Tuesday 

Fort Payne City Schools closed Tuesday 

Gadsden State Community College (all campuses) closed Monday 

Guntersville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday

Hartselle City Schools closed Monday 

Haleyville City Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Huntsville City Schools closed Monday 

Etowah County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Jackson County Schools closed Tuesday 

Just 4 The Kids Daycare closed Monday 

Kids Kastle Learning Center in Hartselle closed Monday 

Lincoln Academy closed Monday

Madison City Schools closed on Monday

Madison County Schools closed on Monday

Marshall County Schools closed Monday and Tuesday 

Morgan County Schools closed Monday 

Scottsboro City elementary schools dismissing at 11:15 a.m. Monday, noon for secondary schools. All schools closed on Tuesday

Snead State Community College closed Monday and Tuesday (employees will report for work as usual on Monday, but the college will close at noon and Tuesday is a full day off) 

Wallace State Community college closed Monday 

Businesses impacted: 

Pilgrims in Guntersville has adjusted hours: Monday 1st shift is normal, second shift will not work. On Tuesday, 1st shift has a three-hour delay, second shift is normal 

