President Trump to Alabama: 'We've got you covered'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference Sunday to discuss the state's preparations for Hurricane Irma.

The news conference was held at the Alabama Emergency Management Agency - Emergency Operations Center in Clanton.

On Saturday, Ivey ordered a level one activation of the Emergency Operations Center. A level one activation means local governments will receive support wherever local resources may be overwhelmed. It also ensures that the State Emergency Operations Center will be fully staffed for 24 hours.

The governor has also activated the Alabama National Guard for active duty. The national guard will provide additional planning and force generation personnel throughout the state to assist areas that will have the greatest impact from Hurricane Irma. Ivey said in the press conference that resources are ready to be deployed to areas affected by the coming storm.

Ivey said she has taken two calls from President Donald Trump, who says he has FEMA standing by to assist in Alabama.

"Be sure that you are prepared and have a plan in place," Ivey said.

