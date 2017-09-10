ASU closed Monday and Tuesday due to Irma threat

Alabama State University issued the following press release regarding class schedules ahead of Hurrican Irma:

The Alabama State University will be closed both Monday and Tuesday due to the National Weather Service issuing a tropical storm condition watch for central Alabama (east of I-65). ASU will reopen on Wednesday. All classes are canceled and normal operations will be suspended. However, ALL essential personnel will still report to work.

The campus leadership will be closely assessing conditions to determine any further actions. Further information will be forthcoming as conditions require.

ASU's residence halls will be open for campus residents only . Dining for ASU students will continue to operate out of the Shuttlesworth Cafeteria.

To provide for the safety of the University's students, faculty, and staff during this time, ASU's Dept. of Public Safety will be monitoring conditions closely and will remain on active duty throughout the storm. For tips on preparing an emergency kit and for a family communication plan, please visit ready.gov.

To request help from the ASU Police, 24/7, please call 334-229-4400.

