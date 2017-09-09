Missing person search underway around Colbert County waterway

Colbert County authorities are searching for a missing person.

The search started Saturday night in the Riverton Rose Trail area of Cherokee. Authorities believe two people tied a boat to a trestle and climbed onto a railroad bridge.

Authorities say they heard a train and started to run. They believe one of them may have fallen off the bridge into the water.

The other person was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48