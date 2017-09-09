Body of man who fell into Colbert County creek recovered

Colbert County authorities confirm they found the body of a man they were searching for overnight.

The body of 23-year-old Jordan Flanagan from Tishomingo County was found in bear Creek on Sunday.

Authorities believe Flanagan fell into the water Saturday night. Authorities say he and another person tied boat to a trestle and climbed onto a railroad bridge in the Riverton Rose Trail area of Cherokee. The two are believed to have run off when they heard a train, and Flanagan fell off the bridge into the water.

The other person was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48