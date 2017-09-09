Auburn cancels class, normal operations ahead of Irma

Auburn University issued the following press release regarding class schedules ahead of Hurrican Irma:

Auburn University classes will be canceled and normal operations suspended on Monday, Sept. 11, due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Irma. This does not include residence halls, which will be open for campus residents only. Limited campus dining venues will be open on Monday for on-campus residents. Check the campus dining app or www.auburn.edu/dining for information on open venues.

Since the track and intensity of this storm may change, any decision regarding Tuesday operations will be made by 5 p.m. CDT on Sunday and communicated to the campus.

The Auburn area has been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch, meaning that Tropical Storm wind conditions are possible within the next 48 hours. Peak winds of 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible from Monday morning until early Tuesday morning. Rain amounts are forecast at 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Actions that students and employees should take:

Identify where you will seek shelter during the storm, especially if you live in a mobile home. Auburn University is currently not planning to open any buildings as shelter areas unless a Tornado Watch is issued, at which point Greene Hall and Draughon Library would be opened. If you don’t have a suitable place to shelter during the tropical weather, text IRMA to 898211 for information on evacuation shelters.

Make sure you have emergency supplies on hand. For tips on preparing an emergency kit and family communication plan, visit www.ready.gov.

Bring any loose items inside or secure them outside so they don’t become dangerous projectiles in strong winds.

Keep cell phones charged so you have a way of communicating if the power goes out.

Stay safe and monitor www.auburn.edu and @AuburnSafety (Twitter and Facebook) for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48