Section of Little Cove Rd. shut down after gas tanker overturns - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Section of Little Cove Rd. shut down after gas tanker overturns

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WAFF) -

Little Cove Rd. from Hwy 72 to McMullen Ln. is shut down in both directions due to a fuel spill from a wreck.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid the area until further notice and find an alternate route. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly