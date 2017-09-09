Section of Little Cove Rd. shut down after gas tanker overturns

Little Cove Rd. from Hwy 72 to McMullen Ln. is shut down in both directions due to a fuel spill from a wreck.More >>
Due to the hurricane activity in the southeast, Redstone Arsenal's AAFES Express is experiencing delays in fuel shipments.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms the manhunt for a murder suspect is over.More >>
Authorities confirm a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Athens Friday night.More >>
The cause of a fire that seriously damaged the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house near the University of North Alabama late last month has been revealed.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued Saturday. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.More >>
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
