Gas tanker overturns on Little Cove Rd.

Little Cove Rd. from Hwy 72 to McMullen Ln. was shut down for hours in both directions after a gas tanker overturned early Saturday afternoon.

The truck was carrying 5,600 gallons of fuel when it crashed. The driver was uninjured, but the impact caused a minor leak.

Another truck has been dispatched to transfer the fuel from the tanker.

Motorists are encouraged the avoid the area until further notice.

