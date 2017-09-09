Gas tanker overturns on Little Cove Rd.

Little Cove Rd. from Hwy 72 to McMullen Ln. was shut down for hours in both directions after a gas tanker overturned early Saturday afternoon.More >>
Due to the hurricane activity in the southeast, Redstone Arsenal's AAFES Express is experiencing delays in fuel shipments.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms the manhunt for a murder suspect is over.More >>
Authorities confirm a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Athens Friday night.More >>
The cause of a fire that seriously damaged the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house near the University of North Alabama late last month has been revealed.More >>
The forecast for Hurricane Irma's path has shifted to the southwest of the heavily populated Miami metro area as time runs out to evacuate.More >>
WWSB's streaming channel is keeping up with Irma's shifting path as it happens. Watch the live stream for up-to-date activity in that region.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Three live streams are providing real-time views of Hurricane Irma as the monstrous storm churns toward the Florida Keys.More >>
Irma is expected to restrengthen to a Category 4 hurricane when it reaches Florida on Sunday.More >>
