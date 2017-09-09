Gas shortages possible on Redstone next week

Due to the hurricane activity in the southeast, Redstone Arsenal's AAFES Express is experiencing delays in fuel shipments.

As a result, fuel stocks at both Goss Rd. and Martin Road Express may be affected over the next week.

The Redstone Arsenal Exchange will continue to work to keep supplies available but ask for patience as they work through the issues.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48