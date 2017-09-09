Cause of fire at UNA frat house revealed

The cause of a fire that seriously damaged the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house near the University of North Alabama late last month has been revealed.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the cause was "improper disposing of smoking material."

“We did our investigation and then the insurance company had an investigator look at the structure and we were both on the same page - that the most probable cause is improperly disposing of smoking materials,” Florence Fire Marshal Danny Simbeck said Friday. “We don’t feel it was a set fire, and there is no indication of electrical issues. This is the most probable cause.”

