Guntersville woman stars in "Served Like a Girl"

A Guntersville woman is one of the stars of a film that will be released in Huntsville this weekend.

Nichole Alred is one of the veterans who is featured in the documentary "Served Like a Girl."

The movie follows the Miss Veteran America competition.

The creators of the competition say it’s not a beauty pageant, but rather a way to give participants back into civilian life.

Alred says the film has a lot of ups and downs.

"Be ready to laugh... and bring tissues. That's the amazing thing that Liza has been able to put together. It shows our trials, our tribulations but it also shows our triumphs. And she's able to incorporate humor in with that. You don't feel drained when you leave, you feel kind of refreshed. It's just a roller coaster of emotions during the film," said Alred.

Parts of the documentary were filmed in and around Guntersville.

The movie screening begins tonight at 7:30 at AMC Valley Bend in Huntsville.

There will be two more shows Saturday and Sunday.

