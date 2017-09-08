Pedestrian killed by train in Athens

Athens police say a pedestrian was killed by a train at Clinton Street and Forrest Street. (Source: WAFF)

Authorities confirm a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Athens Friday night.

It happened at Clinton Street and Forrest Street.

Downtown crossings will be blocked for an extended amount of time.

No other information is available at this time.

