Many Florida evacuees staying in area hotels

Thousands are making the trek north to get out of the way of Irma's wrath. Many hotels in the Tennessee Valley are filling up fast from folks evacuating Florida.

The Collinses left Fort Myers, Florida Tuesday, and they knew the storm is unpredictable so they didn't want to risk waiting in terrible bumper to bumper traffic like so many others are doing.

"It’s a strange feeling the last time when you lock the door and you're pulling out of town cause you don't know, so you hope everything is going to be OK, but you don’t know," said Marc Collins.

Marc and Lori Collins rode out a couple of hurricanes before, but this is the first time they've evacuated.

"It's pretty scary with the winds, but nothing like this one, not like Irma," Lori Collins said.

They said they're lucky they left when they did. They say they avoided most of the traffic on their journey from Fort Myers, Florida to Athens, Alabama.

"I just started reaching and grabbing and I don't know what all I brought," Lori Collins said.

They decided to come here to see relatives and be in the town Marc grew up in.

"They are thinking what can we do. Is there anything we can do? So that's nice that's when you realize you're from a great hometown," Marc Collins said.

Some of their neighbors, however, plan to ride out the storm, and they've already had to deal with intruders.

"Someone tried to break into their house because it was boarded up, not knowing that they were there, and he said a big trailer and a truck and some people were trying to look into our windows so they ran them off," Marc Collins said.

"When we go back we don't know if we are gonna have a house that's going to be there. If not then we don't know what we're going to do," Lori Collins said.

They've seen the destruction in the Caribbean so now they wait and pray to see what they'll be going back home to.

"Our house is just a house and I know it's things. But you can always replace a house and all of your belongings but you can not replace a life," she said.

They are not sure how long they'll stay. Right now they've booked a week. They're thankful the Hampton Inn and Suites in Athens is allowing pets so they didn't have to leave their poodles behind.

