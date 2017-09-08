Fort Payne Heavy Rescue Team ready to aid Florida if called

Heavy Rescue Teams in northeast Alabama are preparing to make the trip to Florida.

That includes as many as a dozen members of the Fort Payne Fire Department.

Officials with the Heavy Rescue Team say that they have not been put on standby but they do have to be ready in case that time comes.

As soon as it looked like Hurricane Irma was going to affect the state of Florida, Fort Payne's Heavy Rescue Team went into action, loading up and checking their equipment.

Team leader Ron Saferite says preparedness is a never-ending task. School and training are always ongoing for each team member.

Saferite says many times they prepare to go but are told later they won't be needed, which he says is just part of the job.

Saferite says their job is to shore up buildings as part of a search and rescue mission.

"We don't want somebody else to be rescued that goes in to help. We don't want double it up, so we make sure it's as safe as possible. You can't always make it 100 percent safe, but we do our best to make it safer for our rescue guys that are going in to make sure they come back out without having to be rescued their self," said Saferite.

Officials say if they do get the call they'll have two hours to get ready, mobilized and on the road.

