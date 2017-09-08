Fort Payne motels filling up with Hurricane Irma evacuees

People from Florida are continuing to make their way north to avoid the path of Hurricane Irma. Some are coming through DeKalb County in northeast Alabama.

Emergency management officials are preparing for the hurricane and are working to help those evacuating and those at home.

Interstate 59 is seeing a lot of cars with Florida tags. Local EMA officials are saying that they are prepared to help in Florida, but they're also preparing to help out here at home if need be.

Many motels in Fort Payne are reporting they're already booked near capacity for the upcoming weekend.

DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton says the remnants of the hurricane could cause problems locally. They're working to identify shelters for both people and livestock.

Clifton says they're gearing up for a push to Florida but not until after the storm passes.

"That's just good planning. We don't want to send all of our assets out just to have something bad happen here to have to recall them or call in assets from somewhere else so everybody is having to play that fine balancing game right now," said Clifton.

Clifton says local power crews are also making sure everything is safe up here after the storm before assisting in Florida.

