Resources available for Florida evacuees

A family trip was cut short for a WAFF 48 News personality, thanks to Hurricane Irma.More >>
A family trip was cut short for a WAFF 48 News personality, thanks to Hurricane Irma.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.More >>
The cases against two teenagers accused of killing a man after running away from a juvenile facility will go before a grand jury, and the judge will also consider youthful offender status.More >>
The cases against two teenagers accused of killing a man after running away from a juvenile facility will go before a grand jury, and the judge will also consider youthful offender status.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a Meridianville woman's murder.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a Meridianville woman's murder.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>
Maximum sustained winds for Hurricane Irma increased slightly Friday since the last update from the National Hurricane Center, and the forecast track again shifted slightly west.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to deliver another update on state preparations for Hurricane Irma even as the storm continues to track more west into Georgia.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>