50 Army helicopters relocated to Redstone Arsenal due to Hurricane Irma

Redstone Arsenal is hosting about 50 Army helicopters from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The UH-72 "Lakota" light utility helicopters are being temporarily relocated here because of Hurricane Irma's projected path.

An official at the Arsenal said the Lakota is a primary training aircraft for Army Aviators.

