Alleged inappropriate touching on Franklin Co. school bus under investigation

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a report of a 12-year-old inappropriately touching a 5-year-old on a school bus. It allegedly happened Friday.

The 5-year-old's parent said her child's safety was violated.

"This could have been prevented so many times on that day. First of all, my child shouldn't have been allowed to go to the back seat, period en route. That's against the law. They cannot move en route. He was allowed to with the permission of the bus driver," she said.

The Department of Human Resources is also investigating.

The Franklin County school system has not returned our calls about the alleged incident.

