WAFF 48’s Liz Hurley joins Florida’s Irma evacuees

A family trip was cut short for a WAFF 48 News personality, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

After spending a week in her hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, WAFF anchor Liz Hurley found herself evacuating the state along with thousands of others on Thursday.

“This is a historic event. I have never seen anything like this in my life,” said Hurley. “And at this point in time, a lot of us are praying for this piece of paradise.”

Her terminal at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was packed as people and pets scrambled to get out of state. Hurley said Delta Air Lines brought in at least seven planes to load up and send back north.

She said the airline also allowed dogs on the plane and waived the fees.

“They also told me they hope to send their employees home by Friday, noon to prepare for this monster of a storm,” she said.

Hurley was there for her brother’s wedding, and she had a feeling the timing would be bad.

“I warned him not to have his wedding in the middle of hurricane season. So much for listening to your sister,” she joked.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48