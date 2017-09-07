Boaz schools hope to start 'Success Academy'

Boaz school officials say they want to expand educational programs to the community. So the Boaz city school system has acquired use of a city-owned building.

School officials hope that the new programs will not only be beneficial for students but the entire community as a whole.

The Boaz school system has reached off campus and acquired use of the former senior center. They're hoping to begin developing the programs and the building soon.

Superintendent Shannon Stanley said they're looking to create a "Success Academy." Stanley hopes to begin after-school programs for students, such as online courses.

But the facility will also be for adults. Stanley said they hope to add adult education classes and have parent seminars.

The goal is to increase family and community engagement.

"We always talk about strong communities have strong schools and strong schools make strong communities, so we really want to have a good partnership with them and be able to provide as many opportunities for our community members and students as possible," said Stanley.

Stanley hopes to get the programs enacted at the start of the 2018 school year.

