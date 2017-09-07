Decatur Police Dept. giving away free gun locks

The Decatur Police Department is distributing 300 free gun locks provided by Project Childsafe to help prevent firearm mishandling.

Residents may pick up locks from the front desk of the Decatur Police Department or at DPD-sponsored events.

The storage devices come with a padlock and are secured by a cable that passes through the barrel, chamber and magazine.

According to Project Childsafe, the largest firearm safety education program in the nation, the most proactive way to prevent gun-related injuries and fatalities is through proper firearm storage. Using a gun lock is just one way to prevent against an accidental injury. The Decatur Police Department encourages you to follow the following safety tips:

Keep your firearms in a locked cabinet, safe, or vault that children cannot access.

Never store a loaded firearm.

After hunting or shooting at the range, immediately clean and unload your gun before storing it.

Always keep ammunition in another locked location – away from your guns.When you put away your firearm, make sure it is pointed where an accidental discharge would not injure someone.

