Victim's son sought in Meridianville woman's murder

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in a Meridianville woman's murder.

54-year-old Jana Harbin was found fatally shot in her home on Callaway Lane on Wednesday night. Deputies found her when they responded to a welfare check at about 9 p.m.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators identified the suspect as her son, 23-year-old Landon Lee Harbin. Authorities are still searching for him.

Harbin is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds, red hair, blue eyes and a beard. He was last seen driving a silver 2010 Toyota Corolla and displaying an Alabama firefighter’s tag “58791F."

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office currently holds a warrant for his arrest and is currently attempting to apprehend him. The warrant is for the charge of murder with a bond of $75,000.

The sheriff's office says Harbin should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office using 911 or 256-722-7181.

