Meridianville murder suspect caught after police shootout in Michigan

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms the manhunt for a murder suspect is over.

Deputies were searching for 23-year-old Landon Lee Harbin. He's accused of shooting and killing his mother, 54-year-old Jana Harbin, at her home on Callaway Lane in Meridianville. Her body was found during a welfare check Wednesday night.

Early Friday evening, Capt. Mike Salomonsky confirmed that Harbin was taken into custody somewhere in Michigan that afternoon. Salomonsky said Harbiin exchanged gunfire with officers there, but, as far he he knows at this time, no one was hurt.

He said more will be released once they have gotten information from Michigan.

He said they will coordinate with officers there to extradite Harbin to face murder charges.

