Meridianville murder suspect captured after police shootout in Michigan

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirms the manhunt for a murder suspect is over.

Deputies were searching for 23-year-old Landon Lee Harbin. He's accused of shooting and killing his mother, 54-year-old Jana Harbin, at her home on Callaway Lane in Meridianville. Her body was found during a welfare check Wednesday night.

Early Friday evening, Capt. Mike Salomonsky confirmed that Harbin was taken into custody somewhere in Michigan that afternoon. Salomonsky said Harbiin exchanged gunfire with officers there, but, as far he he knows at this time, no one was hurt.

He said more will be released once they have gotten information from Michigan.

He said they will coordinate with officers there to extradite Harbin to face murder charges.

Michigan State Police released more information Friday night. They said they their troopers and a deputy from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office pulled Harbin over for a traffic stop on Interstate 90 in Lawrence Township at about 5:20 p.m. Friday. They said they pulled him over because his vehicle had been reported stolen out of Alabama.

Michigan State Police said after the vehicle came to stop, Harbin got and and fired shots at the officers. Police said the trooper and deputy returned fire, but no one was struck.

They said Harbin surrendered and was taken into custody after he had spent all the rounds in his pistol.

Michigan State Police said after he was in custody, they learned he was wanted for murder in Madison County, Alabama.

