Fatal shooting under investigation in Meridianville

The Madison County coroner's office confirms a woman was shot and killed in her home in Meridianville.

Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill said 54-year-old Jana Harbin was found dead inside of her residence on Callaway Lane shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound.

Berryhill said the case has been ruled a homicide.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The department has not released any more information at this time.

