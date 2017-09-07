Decatur woman charged with murdering husband pleads insanity

A Decatur woman charged with murdering her husband entered a not guilty plea by reason of mental disease or defect Wednesday.

Michelle Lee Owens, 45, of 2907 Lennox Drive S.W., waived arraignment and entered the plea through her attorney, Britt Cauthen.

Cauthen told the court during a previous bond hearing that Owens had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mood disorder characterized by extreme mood swings. Since being prescribed medication, she was “a totally different person,” he said.

District Attorney Scott Anderson said the plea was not a surprise and that his office will push forward with prosecuting Owens on a charge of felony murder.

