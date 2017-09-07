Lacey's Spring man gets 10 years for enticing minor, Huber sentence delayed

A Lacey’s Spring man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday after a jury convicted him of enticing a minor into a vehicle for immoral purposes.

Harlan LaShane Nesmith, 36, of Lacey’s Spring, was arrested in 2016 after a Morgan County grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, and enticing a minor into a vehicle for immoral purposes. He was acquitted of two sex-abuse charges.

The indictments came after the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint that Nesmith had inappropriate sexual contact with two minors in November 2015 and turned the case over to prosecutors for presentation to a grand jury.

A jury acquitted Nesmith of both sex-abuse charges, but found him guilty of enticing a minor for immoral purposes. Due to a prior felony conviction, Nesmith faced two to 20 years in prison for the conviction.

