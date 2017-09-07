Somerville woman sentencing delayed in 2014 murder of her mother

Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson today continued sentencing for Kristina Kandis Huber, who was convicted in April for the 2014 murder of her mother.

Huber’s attorney, Paul Holland, said he needed more time to obtain records regarding Huber’s prior treatment for mental and psychological disorders. Holland requested a delay for the same reason in May.

Depending on what the records show, they could help persuade the judge to issue a sentence toward the bottom end of the scale, Decatur attorney Brian White said.

Huber, 27, of 73 Northeast Hill Road, Somerville, was 23 when she reportedly shot and killed her mother, 45-year-old Melissa Ann Huber, with a .22 caliber firearm at their Somerville home.

