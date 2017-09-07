American Idol auditions in Tuscumbia

Dixie Griffin was at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame where she is director several months ago when she received an odd phone call.

The person on the other end of the call said they were part of the television show "American Idol," and was looking for a place in Alabama to have auditions.

"I thought it was a joke," she said Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before the hall of fame grounds were expected to be covered with Idol hopefuls.

Griffin had heard rumblings about the show being revived by ABC after Fox canceled the series after 15 seasons, but she still did not think someone from the vocal competition would be calling her.

But the caller insisted it was not a joke, confirmed the series would be returning, and asked Griffin for recommendations for an Alabama venue.

Read more at the Times Daily.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48