1 shot near NW Huntsville apartment complex

Huntsville police say someone was shot at North Ridge Apartments on Sept. 6, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police say someone was shot in the vicinity of North Ridge Apartments near University Drive Wednesday night.

Police say the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers are searching for the suspect.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.

