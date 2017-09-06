Huntsville City Schools gives update on desegregation plan

Since April 2015, Huntsville City Schools has been under a desegregation plan issued by the Department of Justice. On Wednesday, the Desegregation Advisory Committee updated the community on that consent order. It was also an update for the judge on how the school district is doing and the progress they've made.

Superintendent Matthew Aiken told WAFF 48 News that Wednesday’s meeting will ultimately help Huntsville City Schools reach unitary status. That's when Huntsville City Schools proves to the judge that it's eliminated any and all segregation within the school district.

But Aiken said it was about more than that. He said it’s also about creating a school system others look at and say, ‘I want my kids to go to school here.”

The judge wanted the conference to include public comments, so several people spoke their minds regarding the school district's progress. Comments were a mix of both positive and negative.

After it was over, we caught up with a local mom who attended and spoke at the podium.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the past few years with the school system. But I'm also hoping that, in the process, our school system can maintain the strength it's had in previous years and that's just why I’m here,” said Ayoka Billions.

Wednesday’s meeting was one that focused on the previous year. As far as future goals for the school district, Aiken said some of the most important next goals include recruiting and retaining teachers and personalizing education for kids.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48