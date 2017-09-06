Google grant brings science labs to Jackson County classrooms

Jackson County Schools got a big grant from Google. The company's foundation awarded the system $200,000.

School officials believe the program not only helps kids learn but have fun doing it. The gr ant from a foundation by Google is making this happen.

The AMSTI program provides training kits to all of the schools in the school system and provides for a hands-on science lab. School officials believe this type of hands-on approach will help the kids in the long term even after they leave school, should they decide to pursue science, technology, engineering or math-related careers.

"This opportunity, hopefully, is preparing our students for the future, and I think that's where Google's interest falls in on this, to make sure that all of our students have a true chance to experience science the way it's supposed to be," said Anthony Buckner with Jackson County Schools.

Buckner said the AMSTI program will serve students from fourth grade through their senior year.

