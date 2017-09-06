DeKalb County man accused of shooting son

Authorities say a man shot his son during an argument on County Road 739 in Henagar . (Source: WAF)

A DeKalb County man was arrested after allegedly shooting his own son.

It happened on County Road 739 in Henagar just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

53-year-old Scott Slaton is being held on obstruction and resisting arrest charges.

Sheriff's officials say the two had gotten into an argument earlier in the evening. They say it ended with Slaton shooting his son in the head with a pistol.

Officials say alcohol probably had some factor in this, and it's going to be something that, however this goes, the dad is going to have to live with it.

No word on the condition of the son, who was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris said Slaton is expected to face additional charges.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48