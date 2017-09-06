Rainsville City Park getting upgrades, additions

Rainsville City Park will soon be getting a few upgrades and additions. This comes after a recent inspection by the state of Alabama.

Mayor Roger Lingerfelt said they are actively working to bring the the park up to state codes and make it more accessible to all residents.

"To make it ADA handicap accessible to some of the playground equipment, the basketball court, maybe park benches, even a tie-in to the walking track in the park over to the Tom Bevill Center," said Lingerfelt.

The mayor said the connection to the Tom Bevill Center will be a great safety feature for those coming to the park.

The city hopes to have the project completed by the end of October.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48