Redstone Arsenal road closing 2 months for construction

A portion of Marshall Road is temporarily closing while crews do asphalt work and widen and resurface the roadway.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, traffic on Marshall Road will be prohibited between the intersection of Marshall Road and Toftoy Road and the intersection of Marshall Road and Neal Road. Some preliminary work may begin in advance.

The closure is expected to last approximately 60 days.

Construction barricades and drums will mark the construction site, and Redstone Arsenal police will monitor traffic.

Motorists are advised to use caution around the worksite and obey traffic signs.

"This is a major route for those who enter Gate 9 and travel to the Von Braun Complex and the Sparkman Center," said garrison spokesman Chris Colster, "We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to improve conditions. Please remain safe and alert."

