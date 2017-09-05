Huntsville woman weighs in on move to end DACA

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered an end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. That's an immigration policy founded by the Obama Administration that allows people to receive a renewable two-year period where they won’t be deported and are eligible for a work permit.

WAFF 48 News spoke to a woman with the Alabama Hispanic Association who said ending DACA is immoral.

"It’s very sad they don't understand the repercussions they have with this political game," Hilda Mary Esguerra said. “Many of those kids were brought here as infants. These are the only places they know. This is the only language they know."

But Attorney General Jeff Sessions is one of many politicians in Washington who says the program is unlawful.

“If we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and rule of law in America, the Department of Justice can't defend this overreach,” he said.

DACA has protected nearly 800,000 young, undocumented immigr ants brought to the U.S. as children since 2012.

But Esguerra said that's not counting the families of those 800,000 kids. She said many "dreamers’" family members depend on them to live.

"Children shouldn’t be punished because their parents came here illegally. This is the only country they know, and that’s why we need to remind ourselves to support DACA and continue providing and protecting these kids," she said.

Trump is took to Twitter on Tuesday evening. He tweeted that Congress now has six months to legalize DACA, and if they can't, he'll revisit the issue.

