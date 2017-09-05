Gadsden woman goes on 4-day hunger strike in DC to protest DACA cancellation

Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, lined up to protest in Washington, D.C. Tuesday. Similar protests also happened in Philadelphia, New York, Denver and several other cities. A woman from Alabama was in the D.C. crowd.

Fernanda Herrera is from Gadsden and hopes the nation's leaders can come up with a reasonable solution for the children of illegal immigr ants. She ate her last meal Tuesday morning then started a four-day hunger strike with dozens of others over the news of DACA being rolled back.

She's the only person representing the Alabama Coalition of Immigr ant Justice in D.C. They have signs, but she says they're not chanting so they can conserve their energy.

Herrera came to the U.S. from Mexico when she was just 2 years old. She said her dad brought her here to be safe. She said their family was being targeted by criminals, including threats of her being kidnapped.

This is the first time she's been around this many other "Dreamers" who had to grow up in the shadows until the DACA program.

"This is going to be a very difficult time. I know that we will all be pretty vulnerable, and it will make us show the human sides of us, and that's the side that, you know, I think Congress needs to see. They need to see our human side and stop seeing us as numbers," said Herrera.

Herrera said her family did try and apply for citizenship in 1997 but have been waiting in a line that she says doesn't seem to exist. She said now that DACA is being phased out, they are going to fight even harder for others that were not protected by the program.

