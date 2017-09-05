Albertville clothing store closing after nearly 70 years

A family-owned business in downtown Albertville will soon be closing their doors after nearly seven decades on Sand Mountain.

Whitten's Town and Country Clothes opened their original location on Main Street in September 1948. Since the beginning, Whitten's has been the hallmark of traditional style for shoppers in the area.

Thomas Whitten II, a third-generation owner of the business, took over Whitten's in January 1995. But that wasn't his original career plan. At one time, he thought he might run for mayor of Albertville.

Whitten, a 1990 graduate of Albertville High School, left his hometown to attend the University of Alabama. In the fall of 1994, he moved from Alabama to New York City for an internship with Ralph Lauren.

After completing the internship, he considered taking a job in New York working for Ralph Lauren for $110,000 per year. He discussed the idea with his father, Trent, and made the decision to run the family business started by his grandfather, L.M. Whitten, almost 50 years earlier.

Thomas said the closing date will be a special tribute to the man that started it all.

"My grandfather, which opened the store in 1948, his birthday was September the 21st. And for some reason, you know, we've known that for years," said Whitten.

"But over the weekend, people just started texting me, 'When's the last day?' And then this 21 popped up. So today, we're officially saying, you know, in honor of my grandfather and 70 years of business, September the 21st will be the last day for us to be open," he said.

The store began their going out of business sale in January. Whitten said the nine-month sale has been a true celebration for all of their customers, and the best way to finish their family's chapter in the closing business. They're "going out in style."

