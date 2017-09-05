Albertville clothing store closes after nearly 70 years

A longtime business in Albertville closed up shop for the last time Thursday afternoon. They've been part of the fabric of Sand Mountain for nearly 70 years, but Thursday was the final day of business for Whitten's Town and Country Clothes.

Third generation owner Thomas Whitten has run the store since January 1995. He's had plenty of time to prepare for this day.

Their going out of business sale began in January but reality sank in Thursday morning.

"I came in and did just like every day. Went through the mail, did the bank deposit, turned the lights on. And that's when it hit me, you know, when I came through and turned all the lights on that last time, thinking this is it," Whitten said.

His grandfather, L.M. Whitten, opened the store in 1948. His legacy still carries on throughout the store from the charm of old wrapping paper that was repurposed as wallpaper to the antique register they've rung up sales on since 1968.

"And it's still in great working condition. And that's probably about the last time she'll ring a sale," said Whitten.

WAFF 48 News was inside Whitten's as its two final shoppers browsed through the last minute bargains. A dress suit originally priced at $510 sold for just $10.

Longtime customer Pegg Lowery of Boaz will miss much more than just the bargains.

"I will just miss knowing that they're here, that I can come in an emergency and get something or just for casual shopping. And I will miss the elegance of the place," said Lowery.

Whitten rang up his final sale on Sept. 21, 2017, which would have been his grandfather's 122nd birthday.

