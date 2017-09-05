FEMA declares September National Preparedness Month

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has declared the month of September as National Preparedness Month.

Over the next four weeks, citizens are encouraged to prepare for devastation and disasters that may come at any time.

Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett said right now is the perfect time to put together a personal safety plan.

"You know, we don't stop and think about the things that can happen to us. And that's what September is all about, is a reminder, a national reminder of how we all need to be prepared," said McBurnett.

"We're right in the high point of hurricane season. We had Harvey. And right now, we're watching Irma to see what's going to happen with Irma. So there's a good reason why September is preparedness month," she said.

She said the reminder here is to never become complacent about your safety, especially if you haven't been directly impacted by a severe weather event.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48