Jackson County man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-wife

Jackson County deputies have arrested a Princeton man accused of holding his ex-wife against her will.

On Saturday, deputies arrested 59-year-old Billy Gordon Peete during a traffic stop on Alabama 65 near the Garth community. He was arrested on warrants stemming from an Aug. 29 incident and charged with first-degree kidnapping, domestic violence strangulation, second-degree domestic violence assault, and second-degree domestic violence burglary.

These warrants were issued following a report alleging that on Aug. 29, Peete forced his way into his ex-wife's home, assaulted her, choked her and tied her up. He allegedly held her against her will for a period of time before releasing her.

Peete was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

