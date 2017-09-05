Suspect arrested in Madison County murder

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on murder charges.

Sammie Lee Driskell, 44, is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Christopher Hamlett. Deputies say he killed Hamlett in the 100 block of Dexter Circle Sunday morning.

The circumstances of the shooting were not released.

Driskell was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

