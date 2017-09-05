Vinemont woman arrested for human trafficking

A Cullman County woman is charged with human trafficking.

This case involves a child. Investigators with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office say, Stefanie Weaver found the child on Facebook. Investigators say Weaver traveled to Ohio to meet the child in person.

Weaver admitted to investigators she knew the victim was underage.

She's accused of bringing the minor to Cullman County.

Her bond is set at $150,000 dollars.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48